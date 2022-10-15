ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.48.

ChromaDex Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 960,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

