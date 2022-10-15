Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,727. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical ( OTCMKTS:CHGCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.