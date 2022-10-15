CIBC Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on Altus Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.50.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AIF stock opened at C$46.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 273.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.26. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

About Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

