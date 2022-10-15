Cindicator Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $742.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.37 or 0.27298072 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

