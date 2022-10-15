Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

