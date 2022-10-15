Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.23. 28,895,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,634,726. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

