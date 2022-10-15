Citigroup Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $71.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.