Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,171.43 ($26.24).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Up 1.3 %

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,314.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,188.89.

Entain Announces Dividend

Entain Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.