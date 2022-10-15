Citigroup Trims Crown (NYSE:CCK) Target Price to $97.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $116.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NYSE:CCK opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

