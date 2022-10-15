Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

