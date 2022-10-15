Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 483,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.42%.

In other news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.