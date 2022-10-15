Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,587,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

