Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $48.01. Approximately 52,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,556,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

