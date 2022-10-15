Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
GLV opened at $6.50 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
