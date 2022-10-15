Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

GLV opened at $6.50 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.