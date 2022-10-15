CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287,174 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

