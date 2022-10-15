CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %
CNO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.09. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.