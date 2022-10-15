CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.09. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

