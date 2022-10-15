CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

