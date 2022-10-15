Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.61 and its 200 day moving average is $502.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

