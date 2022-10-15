Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.61 and its 200 day moving average is $502.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.