Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $39,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

