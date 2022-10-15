Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.42.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.