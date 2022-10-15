CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $168.52 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $168.52 million and approximately $318,364.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.62 or 0.27509141 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
