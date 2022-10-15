CoinField Coin Price Up 3.9% This Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $77.90 million and $148.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

