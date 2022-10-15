Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

