Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

