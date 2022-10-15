Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.26.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. Comerica has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

