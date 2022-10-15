Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.