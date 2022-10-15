Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

