Comparing Nortech Systems (NSYS) & Its Peers

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.03 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Nortech Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Nortech Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nortech Systems rivals beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

