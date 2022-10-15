Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $399.38 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $399.38 million and $17.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $54.96 or 0.00287764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00134961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.55246445 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $25,038,366.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

