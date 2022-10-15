Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT opened at $145.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

