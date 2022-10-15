Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 3.3 %

UBS Group stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.