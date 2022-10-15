Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 473.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.89 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.