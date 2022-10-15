Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 669 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

