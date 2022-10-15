Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.