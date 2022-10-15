Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.85 and traded as high as C$5.06. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 33,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08. The stock has a market cap of C$393.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

