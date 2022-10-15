Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

