Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.