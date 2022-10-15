Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 90.6% in September

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

