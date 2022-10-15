Concordium Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Concordium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and $757,323.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

