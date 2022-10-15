Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $21.91. Confluent shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 12,626 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.