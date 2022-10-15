Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $21.91. Confluent shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 12,626 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

