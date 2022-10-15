Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00268608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00735468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00569657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00256406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03550888 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,140,515.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

