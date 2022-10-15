ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.55

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 128679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.