Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 395,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI traded down 1.70 on Friday, reaching 48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 50.61. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

