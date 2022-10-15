CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.88.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

