ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $507,000.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,800,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,704,270.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $82,162.85.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of WISH opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $462.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.85. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

