Continuum Finance Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $118,683.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

