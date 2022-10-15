Contrasting Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultralife and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 263.25%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -1.27% -1.31% -0.99% ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.91 -$230,000.00 ($0.09) -61.55 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.55

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Ultralife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultralife beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

