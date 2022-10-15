Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 518,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

