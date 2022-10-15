Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRBG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

